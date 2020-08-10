Sections
UPSC NDA 2020 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the UPSC NDA examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in on or before September 6, 2020.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC NDA 2020 admit card. (Screengrab )

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 on its official website.

The commission will be conducting the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 on September 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to the examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.



Here’s a direct link to download the UPSC NDA admit card.

How to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to download the UPSC NDA admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the UPSC NDA admit card and take its print out for future reference.

