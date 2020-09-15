Sections
UPSC NDA and NA 2019 final results announced at upsc.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared for the NDA and NA 2019 examination can check their final results online at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC NDA and NA 2019 final results announced. (HT file)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (II) on its official website.

“The following is the list, in order of merit of 662 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th November, 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC),” reads the official notification.

Direct link for UPSC NDA and NA 2019 results.



How to check UPSC NDA and NA 2019 results:



1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY AND NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (II), 2019–DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULTS”

3. The final results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your results.

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” further reads the notice.

