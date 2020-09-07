Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC NDA, NA 2020: 485 candidates appear for exams in Kashmir

UPSC NDA, NA 2020: 485 candidates appear for exams in Kashmir

UPSC NDA, NA 2020: Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both the centres to take stock of the arrangements made for the candidates, the spokesman said.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Srinagar

485 candidates from different parts of the Kashmir Valley appeared in NDA and Naval examinations on September 6, 2020. (HT file )

UPSC NDA, NA 2020: As many as 485 candidates from different parts of the Kashmir Valley appeared in NDA and Naval examinations held here on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official spokesman said.

He said the examination was conducted by the UPSC and held at Amar Singh College and SP Higher Secondary School examination centres in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both the centres to take stock of the arrangements made for the candidates, the spokesman said.

The examination was conducted in compliance with all UPSC guidelines and with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, he said.



The administration under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had made fool-proof arrangements for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination, the spokesman said.

The arrangements included seating facility at good distance, fumigation and sanitisation of examination centres, deployment of magistrates at both the centres, security and other related arrangements, the spokesman said.

Besides, two special examination trains were run between Banihal and Baramulla to ensure hassle-free to and fro transportation for the candidates who appeared in the examination in Srinagar during morning as well as evening shifts, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
Sep 07, 2020 09:42 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 09:33 IST
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Sep 07, 2020 08:43 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 07, 2020 07:56 IST

latest news

Covid-19: India’s death rate has reduced by 0.43% in a month
Sep 07, 2020 09:56 IST
Nations League: Fati becomes youngest Spain scorer in 4-0 win over Ukraine
Sep 07, 2020 09:52 IST
Tinder launches its interactive in-app event ‘Swipe Night’ in India
Sep 07, 2020 09:57 IST
Delhi Metro services resumes after nearly 6 months, people tweet images
Sep 07, 2020 09:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.