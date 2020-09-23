Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result: Marks of qualified candidates released

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result: Marks of qualified candidates released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the marks of the candidates who qualified the NDA, NA (II)Exam 2019. Candidates can view the marks obtained by them on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the marks of the candidates who qualified the NDA, NA (II)Exam 2019. Candidates can view the marks obtained by them on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA NA (II) written exam result was declared on December 12 and the final result was declared on September 14.

A total of 662 candidates are provisionally selected.

UPSC had conducted the written examination on November 17 and the subsequent interviews were held by the Services Selection Board, the Ministry of Defence, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).



Candidates who have qualified the UPSC NDA, NA exam will undergo training to get commissioned in Indian Armed Forces.

Direct link to check marks

How to check UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Marks:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that “Marks of recommended candidates: NDA, NA 2019.

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check your roll number and the marks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Sep 23, 2020 13:26 IST
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 13:23 IST
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Sep 23, 2020 12:28 IST
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sep 23, 2020 13:00 IST

latest news

PM Modi to hold virtual bilateral summit with Sri Lankan counterpart on Saturday
Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST
SWAYAM admit card 2020 released at swayam.gov.in, here’s how to download
Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST
CPCB turns 46; promises to prioritise science in policies, health risk in pollution control
Sep 23, 2020 13:20 IST
Rhea Chakraborty bail plea hearing moved to Thursday due to Mumbai rains
Sep 23, 2020 13:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.