Sections
Home / Education / UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2020 notification released, registration begins at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2020 notification released, registration begins at upsconline.nic.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examinations online at upsconline.nic.in on or before July 6, 2020, until 6 PM. The online applications can be withdrawn from July 13 to 19 till 6:00 PM

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday invited online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 on its official website. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

As per the revised calendar issued by UPSC, the NDA, NA (II) notification 2020 was earlier scheduled to be released on June 10 but was postponed to June 16.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examinations online at upsconline.nic.in on or before July 6, 2020, until 6 PM. The online applications can be withdrawn from July 13 to 19 till 6:00 PM

The commission will conduct the examination on September 6, 2020, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and for Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2021.



Educational Qualification: 

1. Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

2. Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher
Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST
Congress an ‘old squeaking charpoy’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Jun 16, 2020 16:32 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 17 paise down at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 16, 2020 16:28 IST
ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.