UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2020 notification released, registration begins at upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday invited online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 on its official website. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

As per the revised calendar issued by UPSC, the NDA, NA (II) notification 2020 was earlier scheduled to be released on June 10 but was postponed to June 16.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examinations online at upsconline.nic.in on or before July 6, 2020, until 6 PM. The online applications can be withdrawn from July 13 to 19 till 6:00 PM

The commission will conduct the examination on September 6, 2020, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and for Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

1. Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

2. Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply.