Sections
Home / Education / UPSC postpones engineering services and geo- scientist main exams 2020

UPSC postpones engineering services and geo- scientist main exams 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the engineering services main exam and geo scientist main exams. The UPSC combined geo scientist main exam was scheduled to be held on August 8 while the engineering service main exam was scheduled to be held on August 9

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC engineering service, geo scientist main exams postponed (HT File)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the engineering services main exam and combined geo scientist main exams. The UPSC combined geo scientist main exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 8 while the engineering service main exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 9. Both the exams have been postponed till further orders.

Earlier, according to the original calendar, the UPSC combined geo scientist main exam was scheduled to be held on June 27 while UPSC engineering services main exam was to be held on June 28. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the commission had to postpone all its exams and released a revised annual calendar for 2020.

Meanwhile, UPSC has also allowed the civil services prelims, main and Indian Forest Services (main) exams candidates to opt for an exam centre in their city to avoid travelling.“Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 (including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020) and requests received from the candidates for changing their centers, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of centre,” the notice reads.

The window for submitted the revised Centre choice will be operational in two phases i.e. July 7 to 13, 2020 till 6 PM and July 20 to 24 , 2020 till 6 PM on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Highest surge in positive cases in Pune on Wednesday, 19 deaths
Jul 02, 2020 16:45 IST
India to acquire 33 new fighter jets from Russia as defence ministry approves project worth Rs 18,148 cr
Jul 02, 2020 16:45 IST
Black Lives Matter: How we got to capital B ‘Black’
Jul 02, 2020 16:44 IST
Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus
Jul 02, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.