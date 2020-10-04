Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC Prelims 2020: Candidates reach centres for exams, say ‘mature enough to follow precautions’

UPSC Prelims 2020: Candidates reach centres for exams, say ‘mature enough to follow precautions’

UPSC Prelims 2020: “I used public transport to reach the centre. It was not safe, but what can I do? I had to appear for the exam,” a candidate, said.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

UPSC Prelims 2020. (ANI file)

UPSC Prelims 2020: Hundreds of candidates arrived at an examination centre to write Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

“I used public transport to reach the centre. It was not safe, but what can I do? I had to appear for the exam,” a candidate, said.

“I think everyone appearing for the UPSC exam today is well aware of the health risks and we’re mature enough to follow health precautions prescribed by the authorities,” added another candidate.

Father of a UPSC aspirant, Dilip Singh said, “I think the most difficult phase of COVID-19 is slowly evaporating. The government needs to bring life back in order and we must cooperate with the best of our sensibilities. We must take responsibility for our personal safety and follow the rules prescribed by the government for institutional safety too.”

The Supreme Court (SC) on September 30 declined to postpone the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled for October 4.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Oct 04, 2020 12:38 IST
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
China wants Bangladesh to align strategies, promote Belt and Road projects
Oct 04, 2020 13:22 IST
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Oct 04, 2020 11:36 IST

latest news

Dad dances outside hospital window to cheer son getting treatment inside
Oct 04, 2020 13:45 IST
TCS earnings, global factors to dictate domestic markets this week: Analysts
Oct 04, 2020 13:45 IST
Family alleges foul play in Jammu soldier’s death, seeks probe
Oct 04, 2020 13:39 IST
Odisha: Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar, to continue for next 5 days
Oct 04, 2020 13:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.