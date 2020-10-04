Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC prelims 2020: Over 50% of registered candidates skip civil services exam in Lucknow

UPSC prelims 2020: Over 50% of registered candidates skip civil services exam in Lucknow

UPSC prelims 2020: More than 50% of the candidates skipped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 held in the UP capital on Sunday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:45 IST

By Rajeev Mullick, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Candidates gave mixed reactions on the difficulty level of the exam. Some said the question paper was easy while others found it tough. (HT photo)

More than 50% of the candidates skipped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 held in the UP capital on Sunday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 43,921 candidates were registered for the exam in both shifts respectively. In the morning shift, 21,790 (49.61%) candidates took the exam while 22,131 stayed away. In the second shift, 21,607 (49.19%) candidates wrote the exam and 22,314 stayed away, according to data released by district magistrate Abhishek Prakash’s office.

Candidates gave mixed reactions on the difficulty level of the exam. Some said the question paper was easy while others found it tough.

Anil Ranjan, a resident of Azamgarh, said: “It was my first attempt and I found the paper easy. The first paper was of general studies, current affairs and the second paper was of reasoning and mathematics. Both were easy.”



Ranjan had reached Lucknow a day before the exam. He stayed with a friend in the city and used public transport to reach the centre. “It was not safe, but what can I do…had to appear for the exam,” he said.

Another candidate, Shubhan Singh, found the paper difficult while one Deepak said the first paper was easy and the second lengthy.

“I think everyone who appeared for the UPSC exam was well aware of the health risks and we’re mature enough to follow precautions prescribed by the authorities,” said a candidate.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash visited a few examination centres to see the progress of the test. He asked invigilators to follow all Covid guidelines during the examination to ensure safety of candidates.

On reaching the Centennial Intermediate College at Golaganj, the DM inspected the examination hall and monitoring room. He said, “With the help of CCTV cameras, smart monitoring of the examination was carried out. Candidates were seated at a distance from each other.”

He also visited the Shia Inter College and UPSC Bhawan in Aliganj to watch the progress of examination.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:32 IST
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
Oct 04, 2020 20:27 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Oct 04, 2020 21:57 IST

latest news

UK government says it will reform ‘broken’ asylum system
Oct 04, 2020 21:51 IST
Donald Trump continues to improve during coronavirus treatment: Doctors
Oct 04, 2020 21:46 IST
Biden leads Trump in poll, respondents say he could have avoided Covid
Oct 04, 2020 21:46 IST
Agharkar Research Institute scientists claim discovery of two species of pipeworts in Western ghats
Oct 04, 2020 21:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.