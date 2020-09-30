UPSC prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of civil services exam today

UPSC prelims 2020: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea seeking postponement of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims exam in the view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The petition filed by some civil services aspirants will be heard by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Earlier on Monday, UPSC had informed the apex court that it is impossible to postpone the Civil Services Preliminary 2020 examination as all logistical arrangements have already been made.

The Civil Services Preliminary 2020 examination has been scheduled for October 4. The exam was originally scheduled for May 31, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the civil service prelims 2020 at various centres across 72 cities in the country.