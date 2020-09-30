Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of civil services exam today

UPSC prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of civil services exam today

UPSC prelims 2020: Earlier on Monday, UPSC had informed the apex court that it is impossible to postpone the Civil Services Preliminary 2020 examination as all logistical arrangements have already been made.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:49 IST

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supreme Court. (HT file )

UPSC prelims 2020: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea seeking postponement of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims exam in the view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The petition filed by some civil services aspirants will be heard by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Earlier on Monday, UPSC had informed the apex court that it is impossible to postpone the Civil Services Preliminary 2020 examination as all logistical arrangements have already been made.

The Civil Services Preliminary 2020 examination has been scheduled for October 4. The exam was originally scheduled for May 31, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the civil service prelims 2020 at various centres across 72 cities in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Sep 30, 2020 11:08 IST
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020 08:47 IST
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Sep 30, 2020 08:30 IST
Hathras gang-rape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath forms 3-member SIT to probe case
Sep 30, 2020 10:52 IST

latest news

When MS Dhoni told Sushant, ‘You ask too many questions’
Sep 30, 2020 11:06 IST
Guwahati’s ‘Elephant Doctor’ talks about special bond with the animals
Sep 30, 2020 11:02 IST
Spurs edge Chelsea in League Cup shootoutMobile Headline
Sep 30, 2020 11:01 IST
RRB NTPC application status 2020 closes today, here’s how to check
Sep 30, 2020 10:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.