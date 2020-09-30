Sections
UPSC prelims 2020: South Central Railway to run special trains for civil services aspirants, check details

UPSC prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the civil services prelims 2020 on October 4, 2020, at 2569 centres spread across 72 cities in the country.

The special train will depart Vijayawada at 3 pm on Saturday and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day. (HT file )

UPSC prelims 2020: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s Vijayawada division has announced that it will run two special trains between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to facilitate civil services aspirants to appear in the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the civil services prelims 2020 on October 4, 2020, at 2569 centres spread across 72 cities in the country.

The special train will depart from Vijayawada at 3 pm on Saturday and will reach Visakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day. Likewise, on the next day, the special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8:30 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 4 am. 

The special train will halt at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, and Duvvada stations in both the directions.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea seeking the postponement of the civil service preliminary exam. The plea was filed by 20 civil service candidates who wanted the deferment of UPSC prelims due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

