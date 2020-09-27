Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSC Prelims 2020: Special trains to run in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for civil services candidates

UPSC Prelims 2020: Special trains to run in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for civil services candidates

To facilitate candidates of civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on October 4, the Railways ministry has decided to run special trains within the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) the day before, an official said on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:50 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bhubaneswar

Indian Railways (HT File)

To facilitate candidates of civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on October 4, the Railways ministry has decided to run special trains within the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) the day before, an official said on Saturday.

The examination special trains will touch different cities in Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The special trains will leave from Berhampur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram at 4 pm, from Koraput at 5 am and 1 pm on October 3. The trains will arrive in the cities in the evening on the same day (October 3), the official said.

The ECoR’s special trains are Brahmapur-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Kendujhargarh-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU examination special and Khariar Road-Sambalpur examination special.

The ECoR will also operate examination special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela- Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam to ferry the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of the exam by two to three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Sep 27, 2020 09:28 IST
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
Sep 27, 2020 08:26 IST
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 07:13 IST
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Sep 27, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

Monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai, Maharashtra by October 2nd week: IMD
Sep 27, 2020 09:29 IST
He needs to be KKR’s best player if they have to win IPL: Scott Styris
Sep 27, 2020 09:25 IST
Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Dhankhar
Sep 27, 2020 09:18 IST
NASA shares image of planetary nebula NGC 2392. Guess how far it is?
Sep 27, 2020 09:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.