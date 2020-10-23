UPSC Prelims result 2020 declared, here’s how to check roll numbers of selected candidates

Sections
UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020 results on Friday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020 results on Friday. The commission has also declared the results of candidates who have qualified for the Indian forest service main exam 2020.

Candidates can visit the official website of the commission to check their results or click on the link given below:

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Prelims 2020 results

Direct link to check Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2020 on February 12. The Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 was originally scheduled to be held on May 31, but had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The examination was finally conducted on October 4.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is the first stage of the examination and candidates who pass it are eligible for the main examination. The exam is objective in nature consisting of two papers. The marks obtained by the candidate in preliminary examination is not considered while determining the final merit list.



 

Candidates who had appeared in the UPSC prelims 2020 exam had given mixed reactions regarding the difficulty level of the exam. Some had said that the question paper was easy while others had found it to be tough.

 

Visit the official website of UPSC for latest News and Updates about the examination.

