UPSC Recruitment 2020: 24 teaching and non-teaching vacancies notified

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of Scientific Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Lecturer, and Sub-Editor in various departments on its official website.

Candidates can check the official notification online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC recruitment is August 27, 2020, until 11:59 pm. However, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is August 28, 2020.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 24 vacancies of Scientific Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Lecturer, and Sub-Editor. Out of which, 14 vacancies are for Junior Scientific Officer, 3 for Lecturer (Prosthetics and Orthotics), 2 each for Lecturer (Vocational Guidance), Sub-Editor, and Lecturer (Physiotherapy), and one for Scientific Officer (Pharmacognosy).

Educational Qualification:



Scientific Officer (Pharmacognosy): A candidate should have a Master’s degree in Botany or Pharmacy (with Pharmacognosy as the main subject) of a recognized university.

Junior Scientific Officer: A candidate should have a Master’s Degree from a recognized university in Physics / Applied Physics / Chemistry / Polymer Chemistry / Electronics OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from recognized University or Institute in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/Metallurgical/Mechanical/Aeronautical/Chemical.

Sub Editor:

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Law of a recognized University or institute,

(ii) Hindi as an elective or compulsory subject at the Senior Secondary (12th) level from a recognized Board or Institute;

(iii) English as a compulsory subject at Senior Secondary (12th) level from a recognized Board or Institute; And

(iv) Translation in Hindi of deeds, agreement, Bills, Acts, Rules, Regulations, and Orders, in the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous or Statutory Bodies or Recognized Institutes or Universities for a period of three years;

or

Editing and translation in Hindi of High Court or Supreme Court judgments for three years;

Or

Post Graduate Diploma in translation from an Institute recognized by the Central Government or State Government.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 25. For SC/ST/PH/Women candidates, the online registration is exempted.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

