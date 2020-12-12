Sections
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 34 vacancies for various posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 34 vacancies for various posts. The posts include legal advisor, medical physicist, public prosecuter NIA and assistant engineer (electrical). Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 31.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 12:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi

Details of Vacancies: 

1. Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement , Department of revenue, Ministry of Finance, -- 2 vacancies

Eligibility: Degree in law from a recognized University or Institute; and Three years experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws.

OR Master’s Degree in law from a recognized University or Institute; and One year experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws

Age Limit- 40 years



2. Medical Physicist, Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 4 vacancies

Eligibility: Post Graduate degree in Physics from a recognised University plus Post M.Sc. Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and internship of minimum twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department.

OR A basic degree in Science from a recognised University with Physics as one of the main subjects and A post graduate degree in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and an internship of minimum twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department

Age Limit-- 35 years

3. Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs -- 10 vacancies

Eligibility: Degree in Law of a recognized University. Basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet and 7 years practice as an Advocate in conducting criminal cases or 7 years’ experience of State Judicial Service or Legal department of State or Central Government.

Age Limit-- 35 years

4. Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Department of Electrical Engineering ,New Delhi Municipal Council -- 18 vacancies

Eligibility: Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University /Institute Or equivalent. Note : Or equivalent means a pass in Section “A” and Section “B” of AMIE of the Institution of Engineer (India) in relevant branch of Engineering with one year experience in the relevant field. Note: “Relevant field “ means experience in the field of A.C plant /11 KV HT or EHV substations for construction /maintenance works

Age Limit --30 years

Check Official Notification

Click here to apply online

