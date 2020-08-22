UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 35 vacancies for various posts

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has advertised a recruitment against 35 vacancies for various posts. The posts include Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Research Officer (Social Studies), Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) and General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in on or before September 10.

Details of Vacancies and eligibility:

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 24 vacancies

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS degree and Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality or Diplomate National Board (Neurology).

Experience:- At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.

Research Officer (Social Studies), Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs -- 1 vacancy

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Anthropology (with specialization in Cultural or Social Anthropology) or Sociology from a recognized University

Experience: Three years’ experience of Social Research on Village and Community Studies with special reference to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi -- 3 vacancies

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience: Three years Research/Analytical experience in Applied Psychology or Criminology/Crime Investigation.

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi -- 7 vacancies

Degree in Homoeopathy of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/ Council of equivalent recognized under the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973).

Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Homoeopathy

Check official notification

Apply online