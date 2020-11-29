UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

Sections
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 17, 2020.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment of Statistical Officer, Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 17, 2020. However, the last date for printing the online application form is December 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies, out of which, 35 vacancies are for Statistical Officer (Planning/Statistics), and one for Superintendent (Printing).

Educational Qualification:

1. Statistical Officer: Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University.

2. Superintendent (Printing): Candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

