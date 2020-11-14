UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in, check vacancies here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 35 vacancies for various posts including public health specialist Grade- III, assistant professor, tutor, medical officer, staff nurse and assistant director. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 3.

Detail of Vacancies:

1. Public Health Specialist Grade III, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 17 vacancies

A recognized MBBS degree. Post-Graduate degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality.

At least three years’ experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first Post- Graduate degree or 5 years’ experience in the Speciality after obtaining the Post- Graduate Diploma.

2. Assistant Professor/Sr. Tutor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 01 vacancies

Master’s degree in Nursing of a recognized University or equivalent. (ii) Registered Nurse and Midwife.

About 5 years’ experience in Nursing of which 3 years should be either in Public Health Teaching or Nursing Service.(according to nature of duties assigned.

3. Medical Officer, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti -- 02 vacancies

A recognized Medical qualification and two years’ professional experience.

4. Staff Nurse, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti -- 02 vacancies

Passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized Board or University; and (ii) Grade ‘A’ (Three Years) Diploma/Certificate in General Nursing and Midwifery or Degree in Nursing from a recognized University or Institution. Registration with Indian/State Nursing Council.

5. Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism -- 13 vacancies

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University.

Three years’ experience in the field of public relations or publicity or administrative work including two years’ experience in the field of tourism and hospitality in the Central Government or State Government or Union territories or Public Sector Undertaking or Universities or recognised research institutions or semi-government or statutory or autonomous organisations or recognised educational institutions or listed private organisations.

Desirable: Diploma or Certificate of foreign language course (other than English) for a minimum period of six months.

Direct Link to Apply

Official Notification