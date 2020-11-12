UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window closing today for extension officer, system analyst, foreman posts
Today is the last day to apply for UPSC recruitment against the vacancies of extension officer, system analyst and foreman. Apply now at upsc.gov.in. Here’s direct link to apply.
Today is the last day to apply for UPSC recruitment against the vacancies of extension officer, system analyst and foreman. There are a total of eight posts. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in. Out of the eight vacancies, one is for extension officer, five for system analyst and three for foreman.
Educational Qualification:
Extension Officer - Candidates should have a master degree in Agriculture or Agriculture Extension from a recognized University or Institute or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Rural Management from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Agriculture Business Management or Vegetable Science or Horticulture or Agro-Forestry or Degree in Agriculture Engineering from a recognized university or institute.
System Analyst - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. Computer Science or M.Sc. Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.
Foreman - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization