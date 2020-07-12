UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window for 94 vacancies in various departments reopened

Sections
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reopened the application window for recruitments against 85 vacancies under advt no. 05/20 and nine vacancies under advt. no. 06/20. Aspirants can apply for the posts before July 30.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reopened the application window for recruitments against 85 vacancies under advt no. 05/20 and nine vacancies under advt. no. 06/20. Aspirants can apply for the posts before July 30. All other conditions, including the date of eligibility remains unchanged. Interested applicants can apply online at upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the closing date for advertisement number 05/20 was April 22 and for 06/20 it was April 16. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, many aspirants could not apply for the posts. UPSC had earlier notified that the commission will provide additional 20 days for submission of applications after the lockdown is lifted in the entire country.

Details of posts under advt no. 05/20

Chief Design Engineer, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution - 01 vacancy

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture -- 02 posts



Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence -- -2 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Small Arms], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence --- 05 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - -05 posts.Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 30 posts.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Vehicle], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 12 posts

Assistant Veterinary Officer, National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - 01 post

Assistant Director (Official Language), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 13 posts

Assistant Employment Officer, National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 02 posts.

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission - 01 post

Assistant Engineer(Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 09 posts.

Deputy Director (Plg./Stat.), Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 02 posts.

Check official notification

Details of Posts under UPSC Advt 06/20

Junior Scientific Officer, National Centre of Organic Farming, Ghaziabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare - 02

Regional Home Economist, Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare -- 01

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti -- 07

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti --24

Scientist ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti -- 02

Scientist ‘B’ (Environmental Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation,Ministry of Jal Shakti -- 02

Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation,Ministry of Jal Shakti -- 02

Scientist ‘B’ (Geo Physics), Central Soil and Material Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti -- 01

Check official notification

Candidates are advised to read the official notifications before applying for the post.

