UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window for various posts closes today, here’s direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The online application window for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment of Statistical Officer, Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice closes on Thursday. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in. The last date for printing the online application form is December 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies, out of which, 35 vacancies are for Statistical Officer (Planning/Statistics), and one for Superintendent (Printing).

Educational Qualification:

1. Statistical Officer: Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University.

2. Superintendent (Printing): Candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification

Here’s the direct link to apply online.