Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window for various posts closes today, here’s direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window for various posts closes today, here’s direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2020:The online application window for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment of Statistical Officer, Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice closes on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The online application window for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment of Statistical Officer, Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice closes on Thursday. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in. The last date for printing the online application form is December 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies, out of which, 35 vacancies are for Statistical Officer (Planning/Statistics), and one for Superintendent (Printing).

Educational Qualification:

1. Statistical Officer: Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University.

2. Superintendent (Printing): Candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
by hindustantimes.com
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
by Jayashree Nandi

latest news

EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window for various posts closes today, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Sensex opens 10 points higher at 46,677, Nifty at 13,681 points in opening session
by hindustantimes.com
After 5 years, lost Chihuahua returns home in California
by Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.