UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 Live Updates: Pradeep Singh is topper, here’s when to check marks

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result of civil services exam 2019 at upsc.gov.in. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. This year, Pradeep Singh has emerged as the topper of UPSC CSE 2019. UPSC has also released the merit list of candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh is the UPSC 2019 topper followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma. UPSC will release the marksheet of candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam in a day or two after the declaration of results.
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Congratulations to all successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didn’t qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed.”
A total of 829 students have qualified the UPSC CSE final exam. Every year over seven lakh candidates appear for the UPSC CSE exams.
UPSC releases marks of candidates a day or two after the declaration of results. The marks will be uploaded on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in