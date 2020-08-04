UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 Live Updates: Pradeep Singh is topper, here’s when to check marks

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result of civil services exam 2019 at upsc.gov.in. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. This year, Pradeep Singh has emerged as the topper of UPSC CSE 2019. UPSC has also released the merit list of candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh is the UPSC 2019 topper followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma. UPSC will release the marksheet of candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam in a day or two after the declaration of results.

01:14 pm IST UPSC CSE Final Result 2019: Son of a former DGP of Assam gets 59th rank Aranyak Saikia--son of former Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia secures 59th rank. A 2017 batch IPS officer, Aranyak is already serving in Karnataka. Another Assamese Tapan Deka secures 766 rank



