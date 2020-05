UPSC to extend application deadline for recruitment against 85 vacancies after lockdown

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) will give a 20- day extension after the lockdown is lifted, for submission of online application for the recruitment against 85 vacancies vide advertisement number 05/2020.

“Candidates desiring to apply for vacancies published vide Advt.No. 5/2020, would be given additional 20 days for submission of applications, after the lockdown is completely lifted in the entire country, without any change in date of eligibility conditions etc.,” reads the notice.

Check official notice here

Details of posts:

Chief Design Engineer, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution - 01 vacancy

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture -- 02 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence -- -2 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Small Arms], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence --- 05 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - -05 posts.Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 30 posts.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Vehicle], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 12 posts

Assistant Veterinary Officer, National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - 01 post

Assistant Director (Official Language), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 13 posts

Assistant Employment Officer, National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 02 posts.

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission - 01 post

Assistant Engineer(Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 09 posts.

Deputy Director (Plg./Stat.), Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 02 posts.

Click here for more details