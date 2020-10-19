Sections
UPSC topper Pradeep Singh scored 52.9% in Civil Services exam 2019, check marks of all candidates

UPSC topper Pradeep Singh scored 52.9% in Civil Services exam 2019, check marks of all candidates

UPSC topper Pradeep Singh scored 52.9% marks in the civil services exam 2019. This year a total of 829 candidates have cleared the UPSC examination.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 11:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSC topper Pradeep Singh scored 52.9% in civil services exam

UPSC civil services 2019 topper Pradeep Singh had scored 52.9% or 1072 marks in the exam. The topper, who hails from Haryana, scored 158 out of 275 marks in personality test (interview) and 914 out of 1750 marks in UPSC written examination.

UPSC has publicly released the marks of candidates who finally cleared the civil services 2019 exam on its official website.The commission had declared the final results of civil services 2019 exam on August 4. The marks of these candidates can be viewed on the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. A total of 829 candidates had finally cleared the UPSC civil services 2019 examination.

Read More: Want to work for welfare of agrarian society, says UPSC topper Pradeep Singh

UPSC conducts the civil services recruitment exam in three stages - preliminary, mains and interview. The preliminary exam is conducted for a total of 400 marks which is a qualifying exam while the written exam carries 1750 marks and interview carries 275 marks. As preliminary exam is qualifying in nature, its marks are not counted while preparing the final merit list.

Second topper Jatin Kishore scored 1063 out of 2025 marks (52.49%). He scored 185 marks in interview and 878 marks in the written exam.



Pratibha Verma who secured the All India Rank 3, and emerged as the topper among women candidates, scored 1062 out of 2025 marks. She scored 193 marks in interview and 869 in the main exam. She scored 52.44% marks.

 

UPSC has also uploaded the marksheet of the candidates who could not clear the exam. The marksheet of all candidates who appeared in the UPSC prelims and main examination 2019 can be downloaded from the official website at upsc.gov.in or through the direct links provided below.

Here’s the direct links to download UPSC marksheet 2019:

UPSC marksheet 2019 for candidates qualified in written exam

UPSC marksheet 2019 for candidates not qualified in written exam

UPSC civil services preliminary exam marksheet 2019

