Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPSEE 2020 admit card released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download

UPSEE 2020 admit card released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download

UPSEE 2020 admit card : The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday released the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Exam will be held on September 20.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE 2020 admit card released

UPSEE 2020 admit card : The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday released the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their UPSEE admit card 2020 by logging in using their registration number and password. The exam will be held on September 20.

UPSEE 2020 was scheduled for August 2 which had to be postponed.

How to download UPSEE 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage,click on the relevant link to download the admit card



Key in your application number, password and security pin to login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download UPSEE 2020 admit card

Over 1.60 lakh candidates are registered to appear in the examination which will be held at 206 centres, including 187 in UP and 19 others outside UP. The centres outside the state include Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ranchi, Roorkee and Calcutta.

The offline examination will be held in three shifts. The first shift is between 9 am and 11am, second from 12 noon to 3 pm and third shift from 3.45 pm to 6.15 pm.

Schedule of UPSEE 2020

Paper 1 --- 12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 2 ---12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 3 ----03:45 PM to 06:15 PM

Paper 4------09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 5-----09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 6----03:45 PM to 05:45 PM

Paper 7------ 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

To maintain social distancing at the examination centres, a gap of one hour between each shift has been kept. The candidates will have to report at the centre an hour before the commencement of the exam.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 15:55 IST
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Coronavirus: How to attend a wedding (or not) during a pandemic
Sep 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Analysis: Chelsea defies pandemic with $250M overhaul
Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST
SC to hear on Sept 14 plea to provide provisional admissions to compartment students in varsities
Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.