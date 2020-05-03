UPSEE 2020: AKTU extends deadline to apply for state entrance exam till May 15

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Sunday extended the date for submission of Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) online admission forms to May 15. Earlier, the last date for submission of forms was May 3.

“The candidates appearing in UPSEE 2020 may now make correction in their online forms till May 18. Earlier, the last date for making correction was May 5,” said AKTU vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.

The university has already announced to defer its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE) in the wake of the lockdown to check spread of Sars-Cov-2.

“The date for UPSEE 2020 will be announced later,” Pathak added.

The Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) are held to fill engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in the state.

AKTU vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said the decision to postpone SEE was taken in the wake Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown that followed.

More than 1.42 lakh candidates had deposited fees for the online examination till May 3, said university administration. Last year, a total 1, 38,280 candidates had applied for SEE.