UPSEE 2020: Candidates running with fever will take exam in isolation room

To maintain social distancing at the examination centres, there is a gap of one hour between each shift. (HT file )

Candidates running temperature in excess of 99.4F will also be allowed to appear in the upcoming UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) to be conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on September 20 for admission in engineering colleges across the state.

Normal human body temperature is in range between 97F and 99F on an average.

“The candidates, whose body temperature will be more than 99.4F in thermal scanning at the examination centre, will be re-scanned after 15 minutes. If their temperature again turns out to be more than 99.4F, they will have to take the exam in the isolation room,” said UPSEE coordinator Prof Vineet Kansal.

Kansal said it was mandatory to make Isolation rooms at all examination centres. He said it would also be mandatory for all supervisors working in the isolation room to be in PPE kit.

These decisions were taken in the second meeting of the central exam committee of UPSEE -2020 held recently under AKTU vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.

In the meeting, the standard operating procedure (SOP) was also determined for the examination centres to ensure prevention from Covid-19. Under this, it was decided to carry out thermal scanning of all the candidates at the examination centres with proper sanitisation and social distancing.

More than 1.60 lakh candidates will appear in the examination which will be held at 206 centres, including 187 in UP and 19 others outside UP. The centres outside the state include Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ranchi, Roorkee and Calcutta.

“The offline examination will be held in three shifts. The first shift is between 9 am and 11am, second from 12 noon to 3 pm and third shift from 3.45 pm to 6.15 pm,” said Pathak.

To maintain social distancing at the examination centres, there is a gap of one hour between each shift. The candidates will have to report at the centre one hour before the start of the exam.