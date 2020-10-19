UPSEE 2020 Counselling: Online registration for first round of seat allotment begins, check schedule here

Sections
UPSE 2020 Counselling: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday started the online counselling process at upsee.nic.in

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE 2020 counselling begins (HT File)

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday started the online counselling process for the UPSEE 2020. Candidates who have cleared the UPSEE 2020 can register for counselling online at upsee.nic.in. The online registration process for the first round of counselling will conclude on October 22.

There will be six rounds of seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. According to the official notice, the document verification process will be held from October 20 to 24 and the 1st round of seat allotment will be done on October 26.

The second seat allotment result will be out on November 5 and the third seat allotment result will be declared on November 13. The fourth, fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on November 18, 30 and December 5, respectively.

Direct link to register for UPSEE Counselling



Check schedule of UPSEE first round of seat allotment and counselling:



Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload ---19th Oct 2020 15:00 to 22nd Oct 2020 23:59



Document Verification ----20th Oct 2020 10:00 to 24th Oct 2020 23:59

Choice Locking --- 20th Oct 2020 10:00 to 26th Oct 2020 10:00

Respond to Query --- 20th Oct 2020 10:00 to 24th Oct 2020 11:00

Seat Allotment ---26th Oct 2020

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) ---26th Oct 2020 to 29th Oct 2020 23:59

Payment of Seat Confirmation ---26th Oct 2020 to 29th Oct 2020 23:59

Click here for full schedule

UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE), is a gateway to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.This year admission will be done in 1,35,793 seats including 73,151 for B Tech, 24,523 in B Pharma, 25,562 in MBA. Total 93.09% candidates paseed in B Tech, 80.99% in B Pharma and 98.97% in B Arch, 99.10% in MBA and 99.46 in MCA.

