UPSEE 4th seat allotment results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSEE 4th seat allotment results 2020: Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the 4th round of seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE 4th seat allotment results 2020. (Screengrab )

UPSEE 4th seat allotment results 2020: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the UPSEE fourth round of seat allotment results 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the 4th round of seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

There will be six rounds of UPSEE seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. The fifth and sixth allotment result will be announced on November 30 and December 5, 2020, respectively.

Direct link to check UPSEE 4th seat allotment results 2020



How to check UPSEE 4th seat allotment results 2020:



Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Result Round 4”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE 4th round seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

