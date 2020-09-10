UPSEE admit card 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, direct links here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE admit card 2020 : The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday uploaded the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card on its official website. Candidates can download their UPSEE admit card 2020 online by visiting the website at upsee.nic.in and logging in using their application number and password.

UPSEE 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 2 which had to be postponed. The exam will be held on September 20 for which over 1.6 lakh candidates are registered.

Direct links:

Admit Card - B Tech, B Arch, B Des, B Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B Voc, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated), M Tech (Integrated) Courses

Admit Card - MBA, MCA Courses

Admit Card - B Tech, B Arch, B Des, B Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B Voc, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated), M Tech (Integrated) Courses

Admit Card - MBA, MCA Courses

Admit Card For M tech, M DES, M Pharma, M Arch COURSES

How to download UPSEE 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage,click on the relevant link to download the admit card

Key in your application number, password and security pin to login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Schedule of UPSEE 2020

Paper 1 --- 12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 2 ---12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 3 ----03:45 PM to 06:15 PM

Paper 4------09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 5-----09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 6----03:45 PM to 05:45 PM

Paper 7------ 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM