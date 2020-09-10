UPSEE admit card 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, direct links here
UPSEE admit card 2020: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday uploaded the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Exam will be conducted on September 20.
UPSEE 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 2 which had to be postponed. The exam will be held on September 20 for which over 1.6 lakh candidates are registered.
Direct links:
Admit Card - B Tech, B Arch, B Des, B Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B Voc, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated), M Tech (Integrated) Courses
Admit Card For M tech, M DES, M Pharma, M Arch COURSES
How to download UPSEE 2020 Admit Card:
Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in
On the homepage,click on the relevant link to download the admit card
Key in your application number, password and security pin to login
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
Schedule of UPSEE 2020
Paper 1 --- 12:00 noon to 03:00 PM
Paper 2 ---12:00 noon to 03:00 PM
Paper 3 ----03:45 PM to 06:15 PM
Paper 4------09:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Paper 5-----09:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Paper 6----03:45 PM to 05:45 PM
Paper 7------ 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM