UPSEE answer key 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to check

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the answer key of the UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSEE exam can check the answer key online at upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2020 exam was conducted on September 20, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates can raise objections by providing appropriate representations against the UPSEE answer key until September 25, 2020.

The results of UPSEE will be declared by October 20, and the counselling will begin after October 25.

How to check UPSEE answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the paper

The UPSEE answer key of the selected paper will appear on the display screen

Download the UPSEE answer key and take its print out for future reference.