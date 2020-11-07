UPSEE Counselling 2020: 2nd seat allotment result declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE seat allotment result 2020: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Friday declared the UPSEE second round of seat allotment results 2020 on its official website.Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the 2nd round of seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

There will be six rounds of UPSEE seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. The third UPSEE seat allotment result will be declared on November 13 and the fourth seat allotment result will be announced on November 18. The fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on November 30 and December 5, 2020, respectively.

Direct link to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020

Check Revised Schedule of Counselling here

How to check UPSEE 2nd round seat allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the seat allotment results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.