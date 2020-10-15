UPSEE results 2020 announced, 93.09% qualify for engineering

UPSEE Results 2020: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at upsee.nic.in.

How to check UPSEE results 2020 on Whatsapp chat bot:

Candidates can check their results of UPSEE 2020 examination now by sending a typed message reading “Results” from their registered mobile number to the varsity’s Watsapp chat bot at +91 5222336810. They will get their results on their registered mobile number only.

The varsity conducted the entrance exams for for B.Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc MBA/MBA (Integrated)/ MCA/ MCA (Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated) courses were held on September 20, 2020.

A total of 74973 candidates appeared for the UPSEE examination for the BTech course, out of which, 69793 passed. For BPharma, 20634 candidates appeared, of which, 81% of aspirants passed the exam.

In BArch, 2723 candidates appeared, out of which, 2695 passed, which is a pass percentage of 99%. In MBA, 7926 candidates appeared, of which, 7855 passed the examination, while in MCA, 3548 appeared, out of which 3529 passed.

This year, a total of 135793 seats are open for admissions to Btech, BPharma and MBA courses, out of which, 73151 are for BTech, 24523 for B Pharma, and 25562 for MBA.

Sanyam Saxena from Moradabad district secured the first rank in UPSEE 2020 examination for BTech course. He scored 560 out of 600 marks in the examination. Among girls, Anushka Tyagi of Ghaziabad district topped with 84% marks.

Riddhi Singhal from Muzaffarnagar district bagged the first position in UPSEE 2020 examination in BPharma course. She scored 512 out of 600 marks. In BArch, Ayushi Patwari from Delhi secured the first rank with 79.67%.

For MBA, Gaurav Govil from Lucknow district scored 336 out of 400 marks and secured the first rank in the entrance examination. While in MCA, Harshit Omar from Kanpur Nagar district bagged the first position with 79% marks.

Earlier on October 12, the varsity had declared the results for MPharm, MArch, and M Des Course examinations that were conducted on August 11.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination are eligible for UPSEE 2020 counselling process.

UPSEE counselling 2020:

How to check UPSEE results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link that reads, “UPSEE Entrance examination results 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.