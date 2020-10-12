Sections
UPSEE results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSEE results 2020: Candidates who have appeared for the M Pharm, M Arch, and M Des UPSEE exam 2020 can check their results online at upsee.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE results 2020. (Screengrab )

UPSEE results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UPSEE 2020 examination will be eligible to appear for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process which will be starting soon.

The varsity conducted the UPSEE 2020 examination for M Pharm, M Arch, and M Des on August 11, 2020. The examination was held in online remote proctoring mode.



Direct link to check UPSEE results 2020.

How to check UPSEE results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “M Pharm, M Arch, M Des Exam Result 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

