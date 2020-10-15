Sections
Home / Education / UPSEE Results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

UPSEE Results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

UPSEE Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Check UPSEE Counselling Schedule here:

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSEE exam for B.Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc MBA/MBA (Integrated)/ MCA/ MCA (Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated) and 2 nd Year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA. courses can check their results online at upsee.nic.in. The exams were conducted on September 20.

AKTU on October 12 had declared the UPSEE results 2020 for MPharm, M Arch and M Des Course examinations.

How to check UPSEE results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link result link given for the particular courses



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Candidates who have qualified the UPSEE 2020 examination will be eligible to appear for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process.

A total of 71.46% of the total registered candidates had appeared for the UPSEE exam that was held on September 20. This was the lowest attendance recorded in the last four years, the university officials said. Over 115,000 had applied to sit for the exam, organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (APKJAKTU) for B.Tech and MBA seats in its 756 affiliated institutes across the state.

UPSEE is a gateway to various technical and professional courses like BTech, MBA, MCA, BArch, BPharma and MTech, among others, in educational institutes across the state.

