UPSEE Results 2020 declared, here’s how to get scores through Whatsapp chatbot

UPSEE Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or UPSEE Results 2020. Here’s how to get scores on Whatsapp.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE Results 2020 : How to get scores on Whatsapp (Alamy Stock Photo)

UPSEE Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or UPSEE Results 2020. Candidates who have taken the UPSEE exam for B.Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc MBA/MBA (Integrated)/ MCA/ MCA (Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated) and 2 nd Year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA. courses can check their results either on the official website at upsee.nic.in or through AKTU Whatsapp Chatbot at +91 5222336810.

How to check UPSEE Scores through Whatsapp:

Save the AKTU Whatsapp chatbot number in your phone - +91 5222336810

Now open your Whatsapp with your registered mobile number

Type ‘Results’ and send it to the chatbot



Your scores will be sent to you on Whatsapp

How to download UPSEE scorecard through official website:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link result link given for the particular courses

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE results 2020 will be displayed on screen

Direct link to check UPSEE Results 2020

