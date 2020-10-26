UPSEE seat allotment result 2020 to be declared today at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSEE seat allotment results 2020: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will declare the UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 on Monday, October 26, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 will be able to check the seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

The online registration for the UPSEE counselling 2020 was scheduled from October 19 to 22, 2020.

According to the UPSEE counselling schedule, there will be six rounds of seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. The second seat allotment result will be out on November 5 and the third seat allotment result will be declared on November 13. The fourth, fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on November 18, 30 and December 5, 2020.

The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

How to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the seat allotment results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.