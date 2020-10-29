UPSESSB TGT and PGT recruitment 2020: Registration begins at pariksha.up.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSESSB TGT and PGT recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Thursday invited online applications for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website. The UP PGT and TGT recruitment exam notification was released on the official website of the UPSESSB - pariksha.up.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UP PGT and TGT recruitment exam 2020 online at pariksha.up.nic.in on or before November 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12913 vacancies for trained graduate teacher (TGT) and 2595 for post-graduate teacher (PGT).

Candidates must not be below 21 years old to be eligible to apply for the recruitment.

How to apply for the UPSESSB TGT and PGT recruitment 2020:

Visit the official website at pariksha.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to apply for TGT and PGT appearing separately under the left panel

Click on the link that reads, “Apply online”

Complete the registration, payment, and application process

Submit the application and take a printout of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification for TGT and PGT.