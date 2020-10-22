Sections
UPSESSB to speed up teachers’ recruitment via pool of subject experts

Akin to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, now Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has also decided to set up a pool of subject experts so that the recruitments undertaken by it can be executed speedily.  

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:00 IST

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

For this, subject experts would be invited online, said officials aware of the development. A decision in this regard was taken at an important meeting of the board chaired by its chairman Viresh Kumar on September 23 and minutes of which had now been confirmed, said a senior UPSESSB official requesting anonymity.

UPSESSB undertakes recruitment of trained graduate teachers (TGT), lecturers (PGT) and principals against existing vacant post in over 4500 government-aided secondary schools spread across the state.

The Board has resolved to speed up its recruitment process and for this the pool of subject experts would be formed. These experts would be chosen based on their expertise, experience and merit.



They would then help the Board conduct the recruitments by contributing in setting of question papers for exams, evaluation and even being part of interview panels, the official said.  

The meeting also resolved that the board would send a proposal to the state government for amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board Rules, 1998, so as to pave way for institute allotment and adjustment of selected candidates at the level of director (secondary education).

The need for amendment was felt as often the district inspector of schools (DIOSs) concerned fail to properly scrutinise and send the requisition of teachers as per vacant posts and as a result often the selected candidates are not allowed to join the institutions allotted to them by the Board.

In accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, the Board has also decided to facilitate provision for ad-hoc teachers to apply online through the e-examination portal of NIC in all future recruitments being undertaken by the board.

Provision in the software to allow verification of service by the ad-hoc teachers by the DIoS concerned would also be made accordingly. Besides, there is a provision for getting online details if the requisition received online from ad-hoc teacher applicants fail to provide details like the post concerned, subject and reservation etc in the first go.

