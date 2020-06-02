UPSSSC computer operator exam 2016 final answer key released, check here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised final answer key of Computer Operator recruitment exam on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam, can download the UPSSSC Final Answer Key till June 9.

The computer operator recruitment exam was conducted on January 10 and its provisional answer key was released on January 13. UPSSSC had invited objections from the candidates till January 20.

After the candidates raised objections on erroneous questions, the commission has found that two questions were wrongly asked. Hence, all the candidates will be given full marks for the two questions.

The revised answer keys for the series including AA, AB, AC, AD, AE, AF, AG and AH are available on the official website. Get the direct link of revised answer key here.

