Uttarakhand 10th, 12th board exams 2020 to be held from June 20-23

Board examinations for subjects of classes 10 and 12 in Uttarakhand, whose conduct was deferred due to COVID-19, will be held from June 20-23.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 11:05 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Dehradun

Uttarakhand Board exam 2020 date (HT File )

The evaluation of answer sheets is scheduled to be completed till July 15, said State Secretary (Education) Meenakshi Sundaram K.

As per the official letter issued on Friday, Sundaram directed Uttarakhand Department of Education to keep District Magistrate(s) of the concerned examination centres informed.

Several schools and college examinations in the country were called off midway, as the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented on March 25.



