Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 results 2020: Girls outshine boys once again

Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 results 2020: As Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) declared results for class 10 and class 12 on Wednesday, girls performed better than boys once again in both the classes.

In class 12, the pass percentage of girls was 83.64% while for boys it was 76.69% and the overall pass percentage was 80.26%. For class 10, the pass percentage for girls was 83.65% while for boys it was 71.39% and overall was 76.91%.

Out of the total 1,47,155 students who took the class 10th exam, 1,13,191 have passed. A total of 1,19,164 students had taken the Uttarakhand Board 12th exam out of which 95,645 have passed.

Gaurav Saklani from New Tehri in Tehri Garhwal district became the state topper in class 10 with 98.20%. He scored 99 in Hindi, 98 in four subjects (Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science and Social Science) and 86 in English.

Beauty Vatsal from Jaspur in US Nagar district with 96.60% in Science stream bagged the first position in the state in class 12. She scored 99 in Hindi and Biology, 98 in Physics, 97 in Chemistry and 90 in English.

Neeta Tiwari, secretary for UBSE said, “The result has been better this time in all fronts compared to last year. More number of students have passed this year despite various issues faced due to nationwide lockdown for Covid-19 epidemic. The percentage of students clearing the exam with distinction and first division has also increased this year.”

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also congratulated all the students of the state who have succeeded in the board exams.

Rawat said, “With their ability, hard work and strong will power, our students will be successful in giving a new direction to the country along with their future. Students who did not get the results as expected should not get disappointed, but work more hard in the future, and constantly strive until the goal is reached. They will definitely succeed.”

Meanwhile, a district-wise break-up of the results show that hilly districts of the state have performed better in both class 10 and 12.

In class 12, Bageshwar district has the highest pass percentage at 90% followed by Rudraprayag with 89.55%. Dehradun district with 72.12% has the least pass percentage.

For class 10, the remote district of Chamapawat with 84.93% has the highest pass percentage followed by Bageshwar with 84.23% and US Nagar district with 72.39% has the lowest pass percentage.

When asked about the low results in plain districts despite better facilities and more number of teachers available in schools, Tiwari said, “We will be looking into the matter and examine why the plain districts have performed poorly even though more facilities are available in such schools.”