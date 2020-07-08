Uttarakhand board to mark students from containment zones who missed exams on average marks basis

Uttarakhand government on Wednesday informed that the students who could not appear in board examinations in the state due to being stuck in containment zones or home quarantine, will now be marked based on average marks.

Students will also have the option of appearing for an examination for the subject they missed, within one month of the result being declared.

An order was issued regarding the same by R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for school education in the state on Wednesday.

The order mentioned that students who have appeared in four exams, they will be marked based on three best performing subjects. Similarly, students who have appeared for three exams will be marked on best of two subjects; those who have appeared will be marked on one subject.

Neeta Tiwari, secretary for Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education said, “We will be marking students based on average marks scored by them for the subjects that they have missed. Students will also have the option of appearing for an exam for the subject that they missed if they are not satisfied with the average marks.”

However, she added that students will have to appear for a re-exam within one month of the result being declared and “the marks that students secure in the re-examination will be the final marks and no changes will be allowed thereafter.”

Tiwari said that students appearing for only one subject is very rare and they mostly comprise of people registering for single subjects to improve their academic profile.

“Those appearing for only one subject are mostly working professionals who want to improve their academic profile. This will not affect most of the students who have their careers ahead and a delay in results can impact that, therefore we will be following the average based marking system,” added Tiwari.