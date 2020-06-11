Uttarakhand Boards 2020: Confusion prevails among students in containment zones

As Uttarakhand government released the date sheet for the remaining board exams to be held from June 22-25, confusion still prevails among students who live in containment zones.

RK Kunwar, director for school education department said that the board examination dates were changed from June 20-23 to June 22-25 Tuesday as the state government has decided to keep everything shut on weekends in Dehradun and one of the earlier dates was falling on a weekend.

“With everything being closed in Dehradun, it would be difficult for teachers and students to reach the examination centers so we decided to change the dates. Officials are still discussing on what exactly will be done for students who stay in containment zones so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the exam center. For now, as per the instructions of the central government, exam centers will not be set up in containment zones,” said Kunwar.

Speaking on arrangements at the examination center, Kunwar said, “Keeping social and physical distancing in mind we have doubled the number of rooms being used in every examination center. Students have also been asked to reach the examination center one hour before the scheduled exam time so that it can be ensured that each and every student has sanitised their hands, their temperatures are checked, are wearing masks and seated properly following physical distancing.”

He further added that if it is found during thermal scanning that the temperature of any student is above normal, then “instead of making them feel scared, special counsellors will talk to the students to make them feel comfortable and they would be made to sit in a separate room for writing the examination.”

“We do not want the student to panic or get scared in such a situation which in turn affects his/her performance in the examination. We will make sure that all students are made to feel comfortable while writing the exam,” added the director for school education.