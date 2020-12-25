Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Uttarakhand cancels winter break for Class 10, 12 students

Uttarakhand cancels winter break for Class 10, 12 students

Uttrakhand Education Department has cancelled winter vacation for students of Class 10 and 12.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Dehradun

Uttrakhand Education Department has cancelled winter vacation for students of Class 10 and 12.

The decision has been taken to ensure students complete their board syllabus before the start of their exams.

Issuing an order dated December 24, the state government said that teachers of Class 10 and 12 will be present in the school while teachers of other classes are not required to attend school.

However, the district magistrate can also take a call on the school’s closure depending on the weather conditions.



The order is applicable to state government schools and government-aided ones.

Following the COVID guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of class 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government, in the wake of increasing COVID cases in the state, issued a notification on Wednesday restricting parties and public gatherings on the occasion of Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and on January 1, 2021, at bars, hotels, and other public places.

Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 87,940 on Wednesday with 564 more people testing positive for the disease while eight more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,447. There are 5,507 active cases in the state..

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
by Shishir Gupta
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
by Amandeep Shukla
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Top BJP leaders to attend Modi’s farmer outreach events across Uttar Pradesh
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
‘Rahane would bring a different style, different strategies’: Tendulkar
by hindustantimes.com
Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get Covid-19 vaccine on priority
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Calcutta HC sets up committee to keep the city’s lungs clean
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.