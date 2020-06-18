Uttarakhand education department issues fresh guidelines for board exams

Sections
The order issued by RK Kunwar, director for secondary education in the state mentions that examination centers will not be set up in any of the containment zones in the state.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Representational image. (HT file)

Days ahead of the commencement of the remaining board examinations, Uttarakhand education department on Wednesday released a fresh set of guidelines.

The order further states, “Those students who are living in containment zones on the day of the exam, will be able to write the examination on a separate day.”

Students will also be thermal scanned before entering the examination center and those students whose temperatures are found to be higher than normal, arrangements will be made for them to write the exam in a separate room on the same day.



For smoothly conducting the examination maintaining proper social distancing, the director for secondary education has also asked district police officials and chief medical officer to ensure proper arrangements in terms of police force and ambulances near the examination center.

Last week, the Uttarakhand government released the date sheet for the remaining board exams to be held from June 22-25. The board examination dates were changed from June 20-23 to June 22-25 as the state government has decided to keep everything shut on weekends in Dehradun and one of the earlier dates was falling on a weekend.

“With everything closed in Dehradun, it would be difficult for teachers and students to reach the examination centres. So, we decided to change the dates. For now, as per the instructions of the central government, exam centres will not be set up in containment zones,” said Kunwar

