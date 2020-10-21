Uttarakhand education deptt to follow special curriculum focusing on mental health of students

A proper Standard Operating Procedure will soon be issued which will be followed in all schools. (PTI file)

As schools in Uttarakhand are re-opening from November 2, the Uttarakhand education department has decided to follow a special curriculum which focuses on mental health of students when schools reopen after nearly seven months of lockdown.

Vandana Gabryal, additional director general of the state education department said that the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared a special book focusing on mental health of students and prevention from coronavirus.

During a virtual meeting with all district education officers on Wednesday, Gabryal said, “The book should be made available to all the teachers before the schools reopen and teachers should follow the guidelines to ensure that children are eased into the classes focusing on their mental health, as the students will be attending classes after almost seven months.”

RK Kunwar, director for school education in the state said that necessary preparations are being done before school reopens.

“A proper Standard Operating Procedure will soon be issued which will be followed in all schools. District and block level education officers will be fully responsible for proper implementation of the guidelines,” said Kunwar.

He further said that in this session students will be taught only on the basis of the revised syllabus prepared by the state board and the alternate academic calendar prepared by NCERT.

“Both these documents, the revised syllabus and alternate academic calendar prepared by NCERT should be made available to principal and teachers in all districts by October 25. Before the school opens, a comprehensive cleanliness campaign should be carried out, ensuring that classrooms, toilets and drinking water outlets are all clean,” said Kunwar.