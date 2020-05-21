Uttarakhand govt announces new admissions in colleges, universities to start from Sept 1

Sections
Anand Bardhan, principal secretary, Uttarakhand government issued an order in this regard on Thursday evening.

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced that new admissions to all colleges and universities in the state will start from September 1 this year.

“With rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the state, the academic session has been affected across colleges and universities in the state. All colleges and universities are being instructed to ensure that the syllabus should be completed by June 7 this year. Examinations must be conducted from July 1 and be completed within a span of one month,” said the order.

It further mentioned that the new session for students already enrolled must begin from August 1 and classes for new admissions will start from September 1.



The principal secretary added that colleges and universities shall be informed soon about the summer vacations for the institutes.

