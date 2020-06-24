Uttarakhand govt to start two English medium schools in every block

In a move to improve education system in government schools in Uttarakhand, the state government is soon going to start two English medium schools in every block of the state. The state has 95 development blocks.

Arvind Pandey, state education minister made the announcement on Tuesday during a video conference with the state secretary of education and director of the state education department. The aim is to impart better education in comparison with private schools in the state.

RK Kunwar, director for school education department said, “After the minister’s instructions, we are now working on a proposal to start English medium schools in every block of the state. These schools will be known after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will be similar to model schools. The affiliation will be taken from Central Board of Secondary Education for these schools.”

The teachers and staff working in such schools are likely to be known as ‘Education STF’, who will not be given any other duties apart from in situations of national or natural disasters. The department is still finalising whether pre-existing schools will be upgraded and turned into model schools for the project or new schools will be started.

Along with this, the education department is also planning to strengthen Rajeev Gandhi Navodaya Vidyala, by improving the teaching staff and ensuring there is no shortage of teachers.

The state education department is also planning to start 95 small education hubs across the state.

Last year, the state government also started work on finding land to build one Kendriya Vidyalaya in each of the 95 development blocks of the state.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had written to the union human resource development ministry in August last year regarding the possibility of opening a Kendriya Vidyalaya in every block of the state after which land was being identified for the schools.