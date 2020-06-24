Sections
Home / Education / Uttarakhand govt to start two English medium schools in every block

Uttarakhand govt to start two English medium schools in every block

Arvind Pandey, state education minister made the announcement on Tuesday during a video conference with the state secretary of education and director of the state education department.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:13 IST

By Suparna Roy, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Representational image. (HT file)

In a move to improve education system in government schools in Uttarakhand, the state government is soon going to start two English medium schools in every block of the state. The state has 95 development blocks.

Arvind Pandey, state education minister made the announcement on Tuesday during a video conference with the state secretary of education and director of the state education department. The aim is to impart better education in comparison with private schools in the state.

RK Kunwar, director for school education department said, “After the minister’s instructions, we are now working on a proposal to start English medium schools in every block of the state. These schools will be known after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will be similar to model schools. The affiliation will be taken from Central Board of Secondary Education for these schools.”

The teachers and staff working in such schools are likely to be known as ‘Education STF’, who will not be given any other duties apart from in situations of national or natural disasters. The department is still finalising whether pre-existing schools will be upgraded and turned into model schools for the project or new schools will be started.



Along with this, the education department is also planning to strengthen Rajeev Gandhi Navodaya Vidyala, by improving the teaching staff and ensuring there is no shortage of teachers.

The state education department is also planning to start 95 small education hubs across the state.

Last year, the state government also started work on finding land to build one Kendriya Vidyalaya in each of the 95 development blocks of the state.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had written to the union human resource development ministry in August last year regarding the possibility of opening a Kendriya Vidyalaya in every block of the state after which land was being identified for the schools.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cambridge University gets new centre to evaluate Indian philanthropy
Jun 24, 2020 18:06 IST
PMPML postpones bus purchase, Rs10 travel anywhere plans
Jun 24, 2020 18:04 IST
Great news, says PM Modi as Centre upgrades Kushinagar airport
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
Rare books on Sikhism, Punjab emerge in London sale
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.