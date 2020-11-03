Uttarakhand schools reopen: Class 12 student tested positive for Covid-19 on Day 1

A Grade 12 student from Uttarakhand’s Almora district tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Monday on the first day of reopening of schools after a gap of over seven months, which were imposed in the end of March in a bid to contain the viral outbreak.

Nitin Bhadouriya, district magistrate (DM), Almora district, said that the Covid-19 positive student belonged to Ranikhet. He had come in contact with another person, who had contracted SARS-CoV2, which causes the viral disease.

“The Covid-19 positive student was thermally scanned and allowed to enter the school premises on Monday. However, later his father informed the school authorities that his family members had tested Covid-19 positive. His swab samples were immediately sent for a test, which proved positive. There were 15 other students in the class, who have been isolated at their homes. Their swab samples are being tested,” said the DM.

The school premises are being sanitised and the institution would remain closed for the next three days, he said.

“This is an unfortunate incident. However, all precautions have been taken and the other students are also being tested. The school management is ensuring that all safety guidelines are followed,” the DM added.

Schools, which were shut since the end of March because of the contagion, reopened in Uttarakhand on Monday for students of Grades 10 and 12.