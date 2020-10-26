Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Uttarakhand schools reopen for 10th, 12th, parents permission mandatory to attend classes

Uttarakhand schools reopen for 10th, 12th, parents permission mandatory to attend classes

The state government has released guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:30 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Dehradun

Representational image. (PTI file)

A total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for 10th and 12th standard students from November 2, as per the Uttarakhand government. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents, it added.

The state government has released guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19. Students will be taught in the school premises but no homework shall be given and revision work would continue through the online medium.

“The government has taken into account all aspects of COVID-19 precautions in the SOP issued for opening the school. From November 2, classes for 10th and 12th standards will start, but the students will be allowed to enter the schools only after written permission from parents,” Arvind Pandey, Education Minister, said.

According to the Education Minister, due to the changed circumstances amid the pandemic, the teaching format within the classrooms has also been changed in the SOP.

“Students will gradually be brought into the mainstream after classes resume. Over the next two-three weeks, online studies and other educational activities will be reviewed. Students will get used to school life again,” R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary - Education Department, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Oct 26, 2020 12:28 IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 26, 2020 11:48 IST
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
Oct 26, 2020 12:15 IST
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
Oct 26, 2020 10:45 IST

latest news

Pompeo and Esper set to arrive today for India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 12:52 IST
Lower rate of cancer related death in women taking cholesterol medications
Oct 26, 2020 12:49 IST
Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asks BJP
Oct 26, 2020 12:46 IST
Anand Mahindra shares how not to start your Monday. It’s hilarious
Oct 26, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.